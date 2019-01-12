Winter Storm Brings Snow To Central Illinois

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Peoria area Friday night. The storm warning continues through midnight Saturday.

News partner 25 News Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says we should expect snowfall to continue into late Saturday night.

“Metro Peoria can expect up to 8 inches of snow by the time it ends. Accumulation will be a few inches lighter north, and a few inches heavier south of Peoria,” Collins said.

He says the snow intensity will decrease as the day goes on, and taper off to flurries by Saturday night.

Collins says if you don’t have to get out in the snow, stay home.

“Travel is difficult because of the volume of snow we’re getting. We’re seeing a little wind but it doesn’t look like it will cause a major blowing and drifting situation. It’s snowing from one end of the state to the other, so all of us are in the same situation,” Collins said.

Temperatures are expected to remain steady Saturday around 32 degrees, which will cause the snow to have a high moisture content.

“Usually behind a big snow storm, we get much colder air but that won’t be the case this time around,” Collins said.