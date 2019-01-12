Winter Storm Causing Delays And Cancellations For Some Travelers

This weekend’s winter storm is causing problems for some air travelers.

According to the General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport’s website, United Airlines flight 4780 from Chicago, with an expected landing at 8:49 a.m. Saturday has been cancelled.

American Airlines Flight 5941 en route to Dallas, and United Flight 4705, scheduled to leave for Chicago at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, have also been cancelled.

You are encouraged to check with your airlines if you are scheduled to fly this weekend.

