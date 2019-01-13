Winter Storm Dumping Snow Across Illinois

(AP) – Illinois state troopers have responded to close to 300 traffic crashes – one of which as fatal – and nearly 800 calls for assistance from motorists during the winter snow storm that’s through the Midwest.

The Illinois State Police say 73-year-old Allen Reinacher of Troy was killed Friday night in Madison County when he lost control of his car and slammed into another vehicle.

State Trooper Tracy Lillard says many of the collisions and incidents in which cars have become stuck in ditches involve college students who are heading back to campus after their winter breaks.

Out of concern for student safety, the University of Illinois sent out a mass email advising students who were not already in the Champaign-Urbana area to wait until Sunday to drive back to school.