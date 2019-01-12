*UPDATE* – WINTER STORM WARNING CONTINUES

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until midnight Saturday.

This storm warning includes: Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Knox, and Fulton.

Snow will continue this evening, then diminish after midnight.

Additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

As of 4:30 P.M Saturday….National Weather Service in Lincoln reporting the following snow totals;

Peoria County:

Peoria – 8.0″

North Peoria – 8.5″

Chillicothe – 8.0″

Farmington – 6.8″

Kinston Mines – 10.0″

Tazewell County

Pekin – 9.0″

East Peoria – 10.0″

Washington – 8.5

Dillon – 10.0″