*UPDATE* – WINTER STORM WARNING CONTINUES
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until midnight Saturday.
This storm warning includes: Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Knox, and Fulton.
Snow will continue this evening, then diminish after midnight.
Additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
As of 4:30 P.M Saturday….National Weather Service in Lincoln reporting the following snow totals;
Peoria County:
Peoria – 8.0″
North Peoria – 8.5″
Chillicothe – 8.0″
Farmington – 6.8″
Kinston Mines – 10.0″
Tazewell County
Pekin – 9.0″
East Peoria – 10.0″
Washington – 8.5
Dillon – 10.0″