Winter Storm Warning in Effect For Our Area
Warning sign in front of cloudy sky with snowfall.
Winter Storm Warning
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lincoln IL
853 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT CENTRAL ILLINOIS TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY
EVENING...
ILZ027>031-036>038-040>043-047>051-191100-
/O.CON.KILX.WS.W.0002.000000T0000Z-190120T0000Z/
Knox-Stark-Peoria-Marshall-Woodford-Fulton-Tazewell-McLean-
Schuyler-Mason-Logan-De Witt-Cass-Menard-Scott-Morgan-Sangamon-
Including the cities of Galesburg, Toulon, Peoria, Lacon, Eureka,
Canton, Pekin, Bloomington, Normal, Rushville, Havana, Lincoln,
Clinton, Beardstown, Petersburg, Winchester, Jacksonville,
and Springfield
853 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snowfall expected. Total snow accumulations of 4
to 6 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.