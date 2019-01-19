Winter Storm Warning in Effect For Our Area

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lincoln IL 853 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019 ...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT CENTRAL ILLINOIS TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY EVENING... ILZ027>031-036>038-040>043-047>051-191100- /O.CON.KILX.WS.W.0002.000000T0000Z-190120T0000Z/ Knox-Stark-Peoria-Marshall-Woodford-Fulton-Tazewell-McLean- Schuyler-Mason-Logan-De Witt-Cass-Menard-Scott-Morgan-Sangamon- Including the cities of Galesburg, Toulon, Peoria, Lacon, Eureka, Canton, Pekin, Bloomington, Normal, Rushville, Havana, Lincoln, Clinton, Beardstown, Petersburg, Winchester, Jacksonville, and Springfield 853 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snowfall expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.