WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED

(NWS) – The accumulating snowfall has diminished across Central Illinois.

Some areas of light snow will continue over portions of Central Illinois this afternoon, however most of the accumulation has ended.

Snow and ice covered road will be slow to improve across the area this afternoon, as a result of the recent snow fall.

Northerly winds will be gusting between 30 to 40 mph and expect falling temperatures.

In addition, blowing and drifting snow will remain possible in open areas, causing additional hazards particularly on east to west oriented roads.