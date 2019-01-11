Warning sign in front of cloudy sky with snowfall.

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8

inches expected.

* WHERE…Peoria, Woodford, Fulton, Tazewell and McLean Counties.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to Midnight Saturday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.