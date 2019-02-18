Winter Weather Advisory Extended Until Midnight

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has extended a Winter Weather Advisory for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Knox, Stark, Marshall and Fulton Counties until Midnight Sunday.

Expect mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations around 2 inches. Areas of freezing drizzle mixed in as well especially early in the evening.

Areas impacted by the advisory include portions of central and west central Illinois.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing drizzle will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.