WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING RAIN THROUGH 6:00AM WEDNESDAY

Winter Weather Advisory issued by NWS Lincoln IL

Alert

* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of
around a tenth of an inch expected.

* WHERE…Peoria and Woodford Counties

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Power outages and tree damage are
possible due to the ice. Travel will be very difficult,
especially in rural areas.

Instructions

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain
will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads. Slow down
and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Target Area

Peoria; Woodford

