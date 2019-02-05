WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING RAIN THROUGH 6:00AM WEDNESDAY

Tree branches hanging with icicles hanging after a freezing rain ice storm. Green background

Winter Weather Advisory issued by NWS Lincoln IL

Alert

* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of

around a tenth of an inch expected.

* WHERE…Peoria and Woodford Counties

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Power outages and tree damage are

possible due to the ice. Travel will be very difficult,

especially in rural areas.

Instructions

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain

will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads. Slow down

and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Target Area

Peoria; Woodford