WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and west central
Illinois.
* WHEN…The heavier snow amounts are expected during the daylight
hours. During the evening, the snow will begin to mix with
freezing drizzle west of I-55, and east of there after midnight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact this evening`s commute, and may
impact the Friday morning one as well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.