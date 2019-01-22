Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Our Area

Alert

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of

an inch expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Instructions

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Target Area

Peoria; Knox; Fulton; Stark; Marshall; Schuyler Counties