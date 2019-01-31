Winter Weather Advisory in Effect. Up to 4″ of New Snow Possible in Some Areas

Beware of ice or snow, road sign. 3D rendering

Winter Weather Advisory in effect now, expiring February 1 at 3:00AM CST by NWS Lincoln IL

Alert

..Accumulating Snow Along/North of I-74 This Evening…

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

expected. Amounts up to 4 inches along a Lacon…to

Lexington…to Hoopeston line.

* WHERE…Mainly along and north of I-74.

* WHEN…Snow will continue through early this evening, then will

end from northwest to southeast by midnight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Instructions

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Target Area

McLean; Peoria; Vermilion; Knox; Piatt; Woodford; Tazewell; Stark; De Witt; Champaign; Marshall Counties