Winter Weather Advisory in Effect. Up to 4″ of New Snow Possible in Some Areas

Winter Weather Advisory in effect now, expiring February 1 at 3:00AM CST by NWS Lincoln IL
Alert
..Accumulating Snow Along/North of I-74 This Evening…
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
expected. Amounts up to 4 inches along a Lacon…to
Lexington…to Hoopeston line.
* WHERE…Mainly along and north of I-74.
* WHEN…Snow will continue through early this evening, then will
end from northwest to southeast by midnight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Instructions
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
Target Area
McLean; Peoria; Vermilion; Knox; Piatt; Woodford; Tazewell; Stark; De Witt; Champaign; Marshall Counties