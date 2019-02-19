WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our area.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth
of an inch expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and west central
Illinois.
* WHEN…From 9 PM tonight to noon CST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Instructions
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
Counties included: Vermilion; Douglas; Macon; Mason; Stark; Sangamon; Marshall; McLean; Shelby; Fulton; Menard; De Witt; Champaign; Morgan; Peoria; Woodford; Logan; Moultrie; Coles; Schuyler; Christian; Knox; Piatt; Scott; Tazewell; Cass; Edgar