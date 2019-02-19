WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT

Beware of ice or snow, road sign. 3D rendering

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our area.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth
of an inch expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and west central
Illinois.

* WHEN…From 9 PM tonight to noon CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Instructions

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Counties included: Vermilion; Douglas; Macon; Mason; Stark; Sangamon; Marshall; McLean; Shelby; Fulton; Menard; De Witt; Champaign; Morgan; Peoria; Woodford; Logan; Moultrie; Coles; Schuyler; Christian; Knox; Piatt; Scott; Tazewell; Cass; Edgar

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Enjoy a Wonderful Evening to Help the Animals! Congrats to Today’s Mix 106.9 Sweet Roll Patrol Winners! Great News For Chocolate Lovers! Science Says Having Pets Improves Your Life Parents Keep TONS of “Keepsakes” from Your Kids’ Childhood The Things People Say They Really Want For Valentine’s Day
Comments