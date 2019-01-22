WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 4:00 THIS AFTERNOON

Including the cities of Galesburg, Toulon, Peoria, Lacon, Eureka,
Canton, Pekin, Bloomington, Normal, Rushville, and Havana
839 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a
light glaze expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois,
primarily north of a Rushville to Bloomington line.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM CST this afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads, sidewalks, and parking lots could
become slippery in some areas. Conditions should improve this
afternoon when temperatures rise above freezing. Gusty south
winds will cause drifting of the snow, especially in rural areas
on east to west roadways, which will make driving on some
country roads tricky.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain
will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads. Slow down
and use caution while driving.