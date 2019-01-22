WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 4:00 THIS AFTERNOON

Including the cities of Galesburg, Toulon, Peoria, Lacon, Eureka,

Canton, Pekin, Bloomington, Normal, Rushville, and Havana

839 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a

light glaze expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois,

primarily north of a Rushville to Bloomington line.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM CST this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads, sidewalks, and parking lots could

become slippery in some areas. Conditions should improve this

afternoon when temperatures rise above freezing. Gusty south

winds will cause drifting of the snow, especially in rural areas

on east to west roadways, which will make driving on some

country roads tricky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain

will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads. Slow down

and use caution while driving.