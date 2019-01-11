Winter Weather Advisory. Up to 7 inches of snow possible by Saturday night

A winter storm system will track across the southern plains today.
As the system moves east toward the southeastern US snow will
spread into central Illinois tonight and continue through the day
Saturday. Some of the snow will become mixed with rain on
Saturday, mainly in areas along and south of I-70. Total snowfall
of 7-9 inches is expected to occur along and south of a Rushville
to Lincoln to Danville line, with 5 to 7 inches of snowfall expected
north of this line. Most of the snow will occur between 6 pm this
evening and 6 pm Saturday evening, when 5 to 8 inches is expected.
The highest amounts of snow will occur over southwest Illinois
where totals could reach 8 to 9 inches.
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT… for Knox-Stark-Peoria-Marshall-Woodford-Fulton-Tazewell-McLean Counties, including the cities of Galesburg, Toulon, Peoria, Lacon, Eureka,Canton, Pekin, Bloomington, and Normal
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST Saturday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained by
calling 1-800-452-4368.