Winter Weather Advisory. Up to 7 inches of snow possible by Saturday night

A winter storm system will track across the southern plains today.

As the system moves east toward the southeastern US snow will

spread into central Illinois tonight and continue through the day

Saturday. Some of the snow will become mixed with rain on

Saturday, mainly in areas along and south of I-70. Total snowfall

of 7-9 inches is expected to occur along and south of a Rushville

to Lincoln to Danville line, with 5 to 7 inches of snowfall expected

north of this line. Most of the snow will occur between 6 pm this

evening and 6 pm Saturday evening, when 5 to 8 inches is expected.

The highest amounts of snow will occur over southwest Illinois

where totals could reach 8 to 9 inches.

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT… for Knox-Stark-Peoria-Marshall-Woodford-Fulton-Tazewell-McLean Counties, including the cities of Galesburg, Toulon, Peoria, Lacon, Eureka,Canton, Pekin, Bloomington, and Normal

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7

inches expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST Saturday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained by

calling 1-800-452-4368.