Wisconsin Shooting Suspect Dead, Three People Wounded

(AP) – Officials say the suspect in a Wisconsin workplace shooting has died after being shot by police.

Middleton Police Chief Chuck Foulke says there are no other suspects in the attack that occurred Wednesday morning at software company WTS Paradigm. Foulke says the suspect died after being shot by officers.

Foulke says three other people were wounded during the attack.

City Administrator Mike Davis initially said four people were injured during the shooting, but he and Foulke said the correct number is three, not including the suspect.

Foulke says officers were alerted to an active shooter situation at about 10:25 a.m. He didn’t release details about the suspect or how the attack unfolded. He says officers are still interviewing witnesses.

