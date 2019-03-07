With Charges Dropped, Schock Looks To The Future

Federal prosecutors have agreed to dropping all charges against former U.S. Representative Aaron Schock.

A plea agreement announced in federal court on Wednesday indicates all charges against Schock, 37, would be dropped as long as he stays out of trouble and pays back the Internal Revenue Service and his campaign fund.

The Peoria Republican tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that prosecutors in his corruption case really had nothing to lose by going to trial.

“I’ve got everything to lose. It’s my money I’ve gotta spend. It’s your money that they’re spending through this process. And, if I lose, I go to prison. If they lose, they just move onto the next case. That’s the sad reality,” Schock said.

Under the plea agreement, Schock must pay over $40,000 to the I-R-S, and nearly $70,000 to his congressional campaign fund.

Also as part of the agreement, Schock’s campaign committee, Schock for Congress, would plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of failing to properly report expenses.

Schock admits that he made mistakes while in office, but he says he never broke the law.

“They (federal investigators) interviewed all my staff. They interviewed all my third-party compliance people who did the work. And, they all said the same thing…Aaron didn’t direct us to do anything in violation of the law, quite the contrary,” Schock said.

The Peoria Republican resigned from Congress in 2015 amid scrutiny over his spending of campaign money, including remodeling his Washington, D.C. office reportedly in the style of the TV series “Downton Abbey.”

Schock tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that even after his legal team proved a prosecutor in his case lied in court, he still has his job.

“You know that if you or I, or anyone lies to a judge, you’d be prosecuted. You’d go to jail,” Schock said.

Schock was indicted in November 2016 on 24 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, theft of government funds, making false statements, filing false election reports and filing false tax returns. Two of the counts were later dismissed by a judge.

Schock was scheduled to go on trial in June in Chicago. The U.S. Supreme Court recently declined to take up an appeal.

Schock says now that the cloud has been lifted, he is looking into new opportunities. But, will they be in Peoria?

“What can I do for myself…What can I do for my community and the country I still love? And, my family is all in Peoria. I’ve got 17 nephews and nieces that are all in Peoria. That’s where my heart is. But, is that where I can make a living? I don’t know. Is Caterpillar still hiring?” Schock said.