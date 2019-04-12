Woman Dies After Stabbing In Peoria

A woman has died after a stabbing in the area of Schmoeger Park on Thursday.

On their way to the scene, officers stopped a vehicle leaving the area and located a female, identified as Charee Alexander, bleeding heavily from a stab wound on her neck.

Nineteen-year-old Alexander was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

Alexander was pronounced deceased Friday at 2:05 p.m., an autopsy is pending.

The case is still under investigation by the Peoria Police and County Coroner’s Office.