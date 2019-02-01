Woman Dies From Cold Exposure

An elderly woman from Germantown Hills died Friday morning after she was found unresponsive in her attached garage.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the 72-year-old woman went into her garage around 7 p.m. Thursday for an unknown reason, and never went back inside. Her spouse was in bed at the time, and noticed she was gone when he woke at 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Her spouse and the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office found her in the garage after he called 911.

She was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, where she arrived unresponsive and without a pulse. She was pronounced dead at 5:45 a.m. after warming and resuscitation efforts failed.

Harwood said she had no examined injuries. Her death is the second attributed to cold weather exposure in Central Illinois this week.