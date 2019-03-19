Woman Found Deceased In Parked Vehicle On I-74

A woman is found dead in a vehicle along I-74 in Tazewell County.

Illinois State Police notified the Tazewell County Corner’s Office Tuesday morning of a woman found deceased in a vehicle parked on the shoulder of eastbound I-74 near Pinecrest Drive.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 p.m., according Coroner Charles Hanley.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning. No foul play is suspected.

The release of the woman’s identity is pending notification of family. An investigation continues.

