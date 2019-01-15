Woman Gave Ex-Husband a Kidney

Mary Ziegler and Bill Henrichs from Minnesota met in high school and were married 21 years before they got a divorce in 1995. However, after their divorce, they remained friends because they have two kids together. Bill started having health issues and found out he needed a kidney transplant. 40 of his friends and family were tested but none of them were a match. Mary got tested, was a match, and gave him one of her kidneys. The surgery happened in March and both are doing great! Bill joked couples should try to stay friends because “You just might need a kidney someday.”