Woman Killed In Farmington Road Crash

A 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a three-vehicle accident in Peoria County.

The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 116, Farmington Road, just west of Stone School Road.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says five other people were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known.

Asbell said a preliminary investigation shows the vehicle the victim occupied was traveling west on Route 116 and was slowing to turn onto a driveway when it was rear-ended by another westbound vehicle. Both vehicles were then stuck by the third vehicle traveling east.

The victim’s name has not been released.