Woman Survives Jump From Murray Baker Bridge

A woman survived jumping from the Murray Baker Bridge.

Authorities were called to the bridge shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday on a report of a woman walking on the steel beams under the bridge.

The Journal Star reports the bridge, which carries Interstate 74 traffic over the Illinois River, was closed to traffic while authorities attempted to talk her down.

The woman jumped around 4 p.m. and was quickly rescued by the Peoria Fire Department’s dive team, which had been dispatched to the river via rescue boat.

The woman’s injuries were believed to be non-life threatening. The bridge was reopened to traffic shortly after her rescue.