Woman Ticketed After Ramping Over Peoria County Road

A Pekin woman has been ticketed driving her car while using an electronic communication device.

State Police say Gabrielle Nannen, 18, was driving a green 2003 Toyota northbound Illinois State Route 6 around 1:13 p.m. Tuesday, and left the roadway and drove across the center median. She then appeared to ramp over N. Radnor Road, coming to a stop in the center median.

The left lane of Route 6 south of N. Allen Road was closed due to investigation and vehicle removal.

Nannen was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.