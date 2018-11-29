Woman Watching Netflix While Driving Crashes, A High Tech “Big Mouth Billy Bass” is back, and You can Get Flamed Grilled Dog Bones at BK!

Here are today’s Three Things to Know:
- A woman in Minnesota crashed her car into the median last month, because she was watching Netflix on her tablet while she was driving! Police were alerted by other drivers, who saw her weaving all over the road before actually crashing. There’s no word on what kind of ticket she got…or what Netflix show she was watching.
- “Big Mouth Bill Bass” is BACK! This new version is high tech, powered by Amazon’s Alexa. That means you can give it voice commands, and it’ll lip sync to whatever Alexa says. You can pre order it for $40 on Amazon. It starts shipping on Saturday. Check out the fun HERE.
- Burger King just came out flame-grilled DOG BONES! Really. You can get one for your dog if you order a Whopper using DoorDash.