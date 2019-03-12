Woman’s Body Found On Rt. 6 In December Was Strangled

A 35-year-old Peoria woman found dead off Illinois Rt. 6 last December died of strangulation, according to the Peoria County Coroner.

Coroner Jamie Harwood says Inita Thomas’ body was found alongside the northbound lanes of Rt. 6, just south of the Rt. 40 overpass, on Dec. 23, 2018. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initially, Harwood said it was unknown if Thomas was walking along Rt. 6, or if her body was placed there. Harwood said it is now known Thomas’ body was placed there, but it is still unknown by who, or how long she had been there.

Harwood says there were no immediate signs of trauma in the initial examination, but autopsy results showed she was strangled. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The Illinois State Police and Peoria County Coroner’s Office are investigating.