“Wonderful” Wally is coming home.

Wally Bastian’s mother, Kelsey, announced on the Wonderful Wally Facebook page, that Wally is coming back home to Chillicothe Saturday.

Sixteen-month-old Wally, born with a rare condition known as Barth syndrome, received a new heart Feb. 28 at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Wally’s mom is a nurse. His dad, Alex, is a Chillicothe police officer.

Bastian had noted on the Wonderful Wally Facebook page that the surgeon who performs the heart transplant always says, “Welcome to your new home, little heart.”

“After 118 days being away from home. 108 in Chicago. Our baby knocking on death’s door too many times to count. One BIVAD and a Berlin heart. Two open heart surgeries. Multiple infections. A transplant later…Central Illinois…roll out the red carpet because Walter Joseph is coming home!!,” Kelsey Bastian wrote on the Facebook page.

“At the beginning of this journey I honestly didn’t know if Wally would ever be coming home with us,” Bastain wrote. “But through the support of all of you. The constant prayers. Remaining strong in our faith. Our amazing team here at Luries. Our family. Our friends. And all of the LOVE. The day is finally here! Words cannot describe how ecstatic we are to finally being back in our hometown.”