“Wonderful Wally” Is Home!

It was a loud and joyous homecoming in Chillicothe.

16-month-old Wally Bastian came home to a police and fire truck escort and lots of friends and family.

“He loved all the fire trucks and the sirens. He’s happy,” said Wally’s mother, Kelsey.

Wally, known as “Wonderful Wally” in the community, was born with a rare condition known as Barth syndrome. Symptoms of the condition include a weakened, enlarged heart and a short stature.

Wally’s dad Alex Bastian, a Chillicothe Police Officer, was at work in the middle of the night on Jan. 7 when Wally’s heart condition worsened. Bastian and his wife, Kelsey, rushed Wally to the hospital, and he was then life-flighted to Chicago. There he underwent two heart surgeries and was placed on a heart transplant list. He received his new heart Feb. 28.

Since then, Wally has had to battle through fevers and infections. But Kelsey and Alex finally got the go-ahead to bring Wally home.

“I feel like we can finally breathe,” Kelsey said. “Our journey isn’t over. He’ll still have lots of trips to Chicago but we’re just excited to be home, excited he’s doing well, his heart’s doing well. We’re just really blessed.”

As for those trips to Chicago, “For the first two months it will be every two weeks,” Kelsey said. “Then once a month for a year. He’ll have like CAT scans, blood work and echos (sonogram of the heart). Then after the first, like, 18 months post-transplant it will get further and further out.”

The community supported Wally, Kelsey and Alex with sales of “Wonderful Wally” t-shirts and bracelets and hosting many benefits to help the family. Things that did not go unnoticed.

“I can’t even put it into words. We are just so thankful for our friends, our family, our community, my mom, who’s done so much. We’re humbled and we’re thankful and we feel very loved. We couldn’t have done it without everybody and everyone,” Kelsey said.