Words and Phrases That People Say Wrong

Randy and Steph are talking this morning about some of the common words or phrases that you might be mispronouncing. Things like:
- “Scapegoat.” Someone who takes the blame. Some people have been known to say “escape goat.”
- “Biding Your Time.” Meaning you’re waiting for something. Do you say “BITING your time?”
- “Play It By Ear.” If you play it by ear, your doing it without sheet music. Some people say “Play it by YEAR.”
- “Pass Muster.” meaning you’re meeting some sort of standard. We’ve heard people say “Pass MUSTARD.”
- “Moot Point.” meaning something irrelevant or hypothetical. Some people say “MUTE point.”
- “Supposedly.” We hear lots of people say “Supposebly.”
What other words or phrases do you or others always mispronounce?