Would You Give Up Your Phone For a year For $100K?, A Cereal War Is On, and Jason Mraz is a Great Guy

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

1. Would you be willing to give up your phone for ALL of next year? What if someone paid you big bucks to do it? Vitaminwater just announced a new contest where they’ll pay someone $100,000 . . . if they give up their phone for ALL of 2019.

If they pick you, you’ll have to go 365 straight days without using your smart phone, iPad, or anyone else’s smart phone or iPad. And you have to take a LIE DETECTOR at the end to prove you stuck to the rules. If you did, you get $100,000. If you only made it six months, you get $10,000.

But they don’t want you to be totally screwed in case of emergencies, so they’ll be giving you a, quote, “1996-era cellular telephone” that you can use for calls.

If you want to enter the contest, you need to post on Twitter or Instagram and say how you’d use your year if you didn’t have your smart phone, and use the hashtags #NoPhoneForAYear and #Contest. Entries are due by January 8th.

2. Shouldn’t the cereal industry be unifying right now against threats like waffles and the keto diet . . . not regressing into in-fighting?

You might not remember because in this day and age, January feels like it was 14 years ago, but back in January, General Mills released a new cereal called Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes. It was a mash-up of, well, Lucky Charms and Frosted Flakes.

But . . . General Mills doesn’t actually make Frosted Flakes, Kellogg’s does. General Mills just took advantage of the fact that “frosted flakes” can work as a generic term, and made their own version to go with the Lucky Charms marshmallows. Well, it took Kellogg’s almost a full year, but they just got their revenge.

They just announced Honey Nut Frosted Flakes, which LOOKS like a mash-up of Honey Nut Cheerios and Frosted Flakes. Except, yep, General Mills owns Honey Nut Cheerios. Honey Nut Frosted Flakes are scheduled to hit stores either later this month or early January.

3. An 18-year-old Kansas girl named Madison Taliaferro was born with cystic fibrosis. Six years ago she had a double lung transplant . . . but now she needs another one.

But she’s a big fan of musicals and loves singing, so the nurses at her hospital in St. Louis surprised her by getting JASON MRAZ to show up and serenade her. He did “I’m Yours“ and “Have It All“.

Watch Jason singing to lots of kids this past weekend at Children’s Hospital of St. Louis HERE.