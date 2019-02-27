Would You Lie and Steal IF You Could Get Away With It?

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph have a quick check-in on your moral compass.

A new survey asked people if they LIE on a regular basis . . . and four out of 10 said yes. Of course, we don’t know who’s lying out of the other six. It’s the paradox of this kind of survey.

The survey also laid out some ethically questionable scenarios to see what people would do, and here are the results . . .

1. 53% of people wouldn’t say anything if they got too much change back at a store.

2. 48% would pocket cash that someone else left in an ATM.

3. 33% say they’d keep a LOT of money that didn’t belong to them, roughly $325,000, if they knew they could get away with it.

4. 33% would keep a gadget or lost item they found on a bus.

5. And only 30% would tell a friend if they found out that person’s significant other was cheating on them.

Have YOU ever been in any of these situations? What did you do?