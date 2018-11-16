Would you take your baby to the Chiropractor?

For a while now, I’ve heard that Chiropractic care can be beneficial for our little ones.
It could help treat a myriad of systems such as colic, and ear infections.
I’ve been adjusted and so has my husband.
But he is adamantly against our daughter getting this kind of care.
I get his logic, “she just came out why would she needs this”.
But today’s pediatrician appointment marks our 3rd ear infection so far.

So, I’m curious: would you or have you taken you baby/child to chiropractor?
Or do you side with my husband. It is more than fine if you do.

 

