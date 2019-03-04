WTVP-TV Looking For Peoria-Based President, CEO

A search committee has been formed to look for a new Peoria-based president and CEO of WTVP, Peoria’s PBS station.

According to a station news release, “the committee seeks a leader with the community engagement and fundraising skills to help the station grow.”

Media experience is not required.

Applications are being accepted through 5 p.m. March 25.

The Journal Star reports Moss Bresnahan, who shared CEO responsibility between WTVP and WILL-TV in Champaign, will stay in Peoria in other roles.

More details about the positions can be found HERE.