Yellow Watermelon?

Hey, it’s Randy. Until a few days ago, I didn’t even know here was such a thing as yellow watermelon. I’ve been on the planet for quite as while, and now, I can add eating this new Summer treat to my list of experiences.  It was different in a good way–much sweeter and less “melon” tasting to me. The first time won’t be the last. Have you tried yellow watermelon before?   After doing a little internet research, I’ve found there’s also orange, purple, electric green, and even bright blue colored watermelon.  Who knew?

 

