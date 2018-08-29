Hey, it’s Randy. Until a few days ago, I didn’t even know here was such a thing as yellow watermelon. I’ve been on the planet for quite as while, and now, I can add eating this new Summer treat to my list of experiences. It was different in a good way–much sweeter and less “melon” tasting to me. The first time won’t be the last. Have you tried yellow watermelon before? After doing a little internet research, I’ve found there’s also orange, purple, electric green, and even bright blue colored watermelon. Who knew?