Have you ever been at home, looked at the clock, and realized “AH CRAP! It’s Dinner Time and I forgot to get groceries!” Or, you don’t have the funds to shop…fear not! You can make a meal from what’s inside your fridge! This website lets you log in what you already have, and then puts together meal ideas. It’s fantastic for us on the go moms, for any college students, or anyone who just doesn’t feel like leaving the house to get food.

Here’s the link:

Supercook.com