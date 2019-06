NASA is going to open up the International Space Station to tourists as soon as next year! However, obviously, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny. You can stay for up to 30 nights at $35,000 a pop. You, also, have to pay a private company to fly you there and back. It usually costs about $60 million for companies like SpaceX to make these kinds of trips, so YOUR trip will cost millions.

For more details…click HERE