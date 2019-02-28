You Could Win Unlimited JetBlue Flights for a Year

JetBlue is running a contest where you could fly anywhere, for free, from April 1st, 2019 – March 31st, 2020. In order to win, you have to do a few things: you need to either delete or archive every single picture from your Instagram account. Then, take an image they made that says “All You Can ____.” You fill in the blank with what you’d do with unlimited flights if you won. Then put that on your IG, and ONLY that until March 9th. Make sure you tag Jet Blue and use the hashtag #allyoucanjetsweepstakes. After the contest, if you just archived your IG pics, you can take the time to reactivate all of them one by one. For more details, click HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Guy Who Bought $450 of Girl Scout Cookies Was Arrested by the DEA Would You Lie and Steal IF You Could Get Away With It? What’s on YOUR List of Dating Deal Breakers? Ways to Waste Less Food Should Seniors Move Into Holiday Inns Instead of Nursing Homes? A Couple Drove A Homeless Man 600 Miles To Reunite With His Family
Comments