You May Be Stressed Out at Work Without Realizing It

Sometimes stress isn’t that obvious. And you could be stressed at work without realizing it. Randy & Steph have a few red flags to look out for . . .

1. You rarely take a break. Is visiting the bathroom a luxury? If you struggle to fit the necessary things in . . . or you’re eating lunch at your desk every day . . . your stress level is probably high.

2. You always need a drink after work. Happy hour should be about relaxing and socializing. If you’re more focused on the alcohol itself, it might be a crutch you’re using to deal with all the stress you’re under.

3. It’s hard to concentrate. Zoning out a lot might mean you’ve got too much of the stress hormone cortisol in your system. It can also make you more forgetful.

4. You’ve been getting a lot of headaches. Worry equals stress, which makes you clench your muscles and causes tension headaches. So if you’re constantly popping Advil to deal with headaches or a stiff neck, it might be stress-related.

5. You lie in bed, staring at the ceiling. Stress hormones can keep you up at night. And watching TV or using your phone can make it worse. Because the blue light blocks the sleep hormone melatonin.

(GQ)