You Might BE A Workaholic If…

Shot of a young programmer working at his computer with an overlay of computer graphics

On Today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph have the top 10 signs you really are a workaholic.  How many of these describe YOU?  Randy says he’s 9 out 10.

1.  You prioritize your work over your personal life.  54% of workaholics said they do.

2.  You worry about work during your days off, 51%.

3.  You struggle to completely stop working on vacation, 50%.

4.  You check your work email at night, 48%.

5.  You’re often the first person to get to work, and the last to leave, 46%.

6.  You feel like you CAN’T take vacation, because you’re too busy, 46%.

7.  You usually work through lunch, 45%.

8.  You feel anxious if you don’t check in or know what’s happening at work, 45%.

9.  Your friends or family say you work too much, 44%.

10.  You check your work email first thing in the morning, 39%.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

One Person’s Bet Won Him $100K Eating Too Much Lately? Here Are Four Foods That Actually Make You Hungrier Win a Special Paw Patrol Rivermen Team Jersey and Tickets to The Paw Patrol Night Game! Hallmark Nursing Center is This Week’s Mix 106.9 Free Lunch Monday Winner! A Guy Donated Bone Marrow and a Kidney and Saves a Life What’s YOUR Review of The Big Game, The Halftime Show, and the Commercials?
Comments