If you’re over 30 years old, you may need a new booster shot because the measles are back. The mealses vaccine was updated in 1989 after a few outbreaks, and that vaccine was really effective. However, if you were born before 1989 you only got about half the dose, which might not be enough these days.

Side note: the measles are becoming so common that the Tennessee measles hotline was just shut down because it was getting too many calls.

