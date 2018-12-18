You Only Have 27 Seconds to Make a Good First Impression…

Private Inspector Detective

Today on The Morning Mix: The time between meeting someone and having that person decided they definitely DON’T LIKE YOU is very, very short.

According to a new survey, you only have 27 SECONDS to make a good first impression.  And that’s not 27 seconds from when you start talking . . . the majority of people start that countdown clock from the moment they see you.

So . . . what can you do to make sure that impression is good?  According to a new survey, here are the top 10 things . . .

Smiling . . . being polite . . . being well-spoken . . . making eye contact . . . listening well . . . smelling nice . . . holding the conversation well . . . good body language . . . good tone of voice . . . and dressing well.

And the three WORST things you can do are:  Smelling bad . . . being arrogant . . . and dressing poorly.

So, what things would YOU add to the good first impression/bad first impression list?

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

People Are Already Christmas Shopping for NEXT Year, What is “Scrooging,” and Don’t Smell Your Socks This Happened When Bingo Playing Got Too Boring—You GO Granny! What Does it Take to Make the “Perfect” Chirstmas? Mom Calls Cops To Wake Her Son Up For School, Have Explosive Fights With Your Spouse–You’ll Both Live Longer, and Are Hot Dogs Actually Tacos? And Now–A Fried Chicken-Scented Fireplace Log! Are You Driving Somewhere For the Holidays? There’s Bound to Be Arguments.
Comments