Today on The Morning Mix: The time between meeting someone and having that person decided they definitely DON’T LIKE YOU is very, very short.

According to a new survey, you only have 27 SECONDS to make a good first impression. And that’s not 27 seconds from when you start talking . . . the majority of people start that countdown clock from the moment they see you.

So . . . what can you do to make sure that impression is good? According to a new survey, here are the top 10 things . . .

Smiling . . . being polite . . . being well-spoken . . . making eye contact . . . listening well . . . smelling nice . . . holding the conversation well . . . good body language . . . good tone of voice . . . and dressing well.

And the three WORST things you can do are: Smelling bad . . . being arrogant . . . and dressing poorly.

So, what things would YOU add to the good first impression/bad first impression list?