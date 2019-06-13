You’ll Spend Less on Groceries if You Put Your Phone Away

Randy & STeph have a tip that could save you a lot of money at the grocery store. . .

The next time you’re shopping for groceries, leave your phone in your pocket. Or better yet, in your car.

Researchers at Babson College and the University of Tennessee recently looked at how our phones can affect the way we shop. And it turns out people who use their phone at the supermarket spend a LOT more on groceries than people who don’t.

In one study, people added 45% more items to their cart when they used their phone. And in a second study, it was 58% more.

The average person spent 41% more money when they used their phone while they shopped, to do things like check social media and respond to texts.

And each second they spent on their phone upped their final bill by 25 to 50 cents. So if you think of it like that, every four seconds on your phone costs you at least a buck.

They say the reason is simple: Your phone is distracting and makes you go slower. And the longer we’re in a store, the more we buy.

