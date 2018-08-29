Your Old IKEA Furniture Might Be Valuable Someday

British auction house Barnebys talked about IKEA re-making an old side table they sold in 1953 called the Lovbacken. It costs $60 on the IKEA website right now, but the auction house says it could be worth over $6,000 in 20 years. That’s the reproduction…not the original…so the IKEA version could be worth that much… Why? Lots of people collect IKEA stuff and some of the original chairs and tables they made in the ’50s have sold for over $50gs before.

So, what would some other stuff be worth down the road? Barneby’s said the $50 side table called the “Ypperlig” could be worth around $650, a chair called the Gagnet that is $80 now might be worth $1000, and an armchair called the “Strandmom” is $250 now but might be worth $1900 eventually.