Zhang’s Family Doubted Body Would Be Found

(AP) – The family of a scholar from China killed by a former University of Illinois doctoral student says they’re aware he offered to divulge where her remains were but weren’t convinced the body would actually be found.

A Wednesday statement from Yingying Zhang’s relatives says they were “leery” of Brendt Christensen’s offer “because he had lied so many times in the past.”

The defense said in a Tuesday filing that Christensen made the offer, asking for a life sentence in exchange.

Jurors convicted Christensen Monday in a federal death-penalty trial of kidnapping Zhang in 2017 and beating her to death.

Tuesday’s defense filing asks the judge to bar statements at an upcoming death-penalty phase that suggest Christensen refused to locate Zhang’s remains.

Zhang’s relatives said they “respect the decisions that have been made” by prosecutors.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

10-Year-Old Credited With Saving Mom’s Life 10-Year-Old Calls In House Fire In Peoira Fallen Fulton County Deputy Returns Home Former Bradley Asst. Coach Tony Barone Dies Suspect In Slaying Of Fulton County Deputy Arrested “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Star Beth Chapman Dies
Comments