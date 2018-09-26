It’s National Pancake Day!!

Yes, there was ANOTHER National Pancake Day in February when IHOP gave out free short stacks. Clearly, pancakes are phenomenal and need two days a year to honor them. Here are some “interesting” stats about pancakes:

7% of people asked said they DON’T LIKE pancakes, however, 59% said they LOVE them. 2% even said they hate them.

The fave type of pancake is the classic buttermilk pancake with 33% of the vote, blueberry came in second with 19%, and chocolate chip is the third fave.

As far as toppings go, 62% of the people surveyed said syrup us the best topping, 10% said the butter is more important and 8% said it’s all about the fruit.